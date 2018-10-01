Ayushmann Khurrana on wife Tahira’s cancer diagnosis: Decided to take it positively, watched Manmarziyaan on the same day
In a recent interview, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how his wife Tahira Kashyap’s cancer diagnosis came on his birthday.bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2018 14:32 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has finally spoken about how his family dealt with wife Tahira Kashyap’s cancer detection and following surgery. Tahira was diagnosed with Stage 0 cancer and underwent a partial preventive mastectomy, just two weeks ago.
Speaking to Mid Day, a calm and composed Ayushmann mentioned that after they found that they had been diagnosed with it, they decided to deal with it in a positive way. He further revealed that Tahira was diagnosed on his birthday.
“She was diagnosed on my birthday [September 14],” he said. They were faced with two options - if they should mourn about the crisis or look at it with positivity. “We had to maintain a happy life state to deal with it. In fact, after we got to know about her condition, we went to see Manmarziyaan that evening. We told ourselves, ‘Okay, we’ve been diagnosed. We can’t go home and cry about it. It’s better to go for a film.’ So, we watched the film, came back and got the date for her operation.”
He revealed how he stayed awake all seven days while in the hospital as Tahira was undergoing the operation. He added they were lucky that they were detected with it early.
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
Tahira, meanwhile, wrote a long Instagram post about the issue, in which she detailed out her issue and spoke of the need to get oneself checked routinely. In fact, she joked about being ‘half Indian Angelina Jolie’. It may be recalled that Angelina underwent a double mastectomy in 2015.
Urging women to get themselves checked, Tahira had written: “I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined.”
Ayushmann, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of two of his upcoming films —AndhaDhun, a crime thriller and Badhai Ho, a comedy.
