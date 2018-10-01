Ayushmann Khurrana on wife Tahira’s cancer diagnosis: Decided to take it positively, watched Manmarziyaan on the same day

Ayushmann Khurrana has finally spoken about how his family dealt with wife Tahira Kashyap’s cancer detection and following surgery. Tahira was diagnosed with Stage 0 cancer and underwent a partial preventive mastectomy, just two weeks ago.

Speaking to Mid Day, a calm and composed Ayushmann mentioned that after they found that they had been diagnosed with it, they decided to deal with it in a positive way. He further revealed that Tahira was diagnosed on his birthday.

“She was diagnosed on my birthday [September 14],” he said. They were faced with two options - if they should mourn about the crisis or look at it with positivity. “We had to maintain a happy life state to deal with it. In fact, after we got to know about her condition, we went to see Manmarziyaan that evening. We told ourselves, ‘Okay, we’ve been diagnosed. We can’t go home and cry about it. It’s better to go for a film.’ So, we watched the film, came back and got the date for her operation.”

He revealed how he stayed awake all seven days while in the hospital as Tahira was undergoing the operation. He added they were lucky that they were detected with it early.

Tahira, meanwhile, wrote a long Instagram post about the issue, in which she detailed out her issue and spoke of the need to get oneself checked routinely. In fact, she joked about being ‘half Indian Angelina Jolie’. It may be recalled that Angelina underwent a double mastectomy in 2015.

Urging women to get themselves checked, Tahira had written: “I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined.”

Ayushmann, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of two of his upcoming films —AndhaDhun, a crime thriller and Badhai Ho, a comedy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 14:32 IST