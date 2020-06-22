e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Anubhav Sinha on his birthday with pic from Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture from the shoot of Article 15 to wish Anubhav Sinha on his birthday.

bollywood Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha during the Article 15 shoot.
         

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha celebrated his 55th birthday on Monday and has been getting wishes from his industry colleagues. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture with Anubhav from the shoot of their hit film, Article 15.

“Happy bday @anubhavsinha sir! Thank you for #Article15 I look forward to some more legendary stuff this year,” he wrote in a tweet. The picture shows the two walking through a patch of tall grass with Ayushmann in his policeman costume and Anubhav right behind him.

 

Anubhav’s film was about a big city police officer who arrives in a small town of Uttar Pradesh and learns the harsh realities of caste discrimination and corruption still prevalent in the society. The film earned them several accolades and also manages a good box office haul.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

 

Others who wished him on his birthday included his Thappad actor, Taapsee Pannu. “Happiest birthday to the sassiest one out of the lot,” Taapsee wrote. Actor Pavail Gulati also wished the director. “Wish I could feed you more calories today without eyeballing you,” he wrote

On the occasion of his birthday, Anubhav inaugurated his new finance office and posted a few pictures of his new workplace on Instagram. “This Birthday also marks the opening of the new finance office. Bless this office!!!,” Anubhav wrote.

