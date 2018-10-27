Badhaai Ho fends off Baazaar box office challenge, earns Rs 69.5 cr

Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra-starrer Baazaar has failed to dent the goodwill created by Ayushmann Khurrana’s family drama, Badhaai Ho, at the box office. Baazaar’s box office collection on the day of its release was Rs 3.07 crore.

“Baazaar had an extremely poor start in the morning shows, but picked up pace during the course of the day... Has fared much better than the recent Saif Ali Khan starrers... Mumbai circuit is driving the biz... Fri 3.07 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#BadhaaiHo remains unaffected by the plethora of new releases... Remains the first choice of moviegoers... North circuits are contributing enormously to its super score... Expected to grow on second Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 69.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2018

Baazaar sees Saif Ali Khan portray a rich Gujarati stock trader. Saying he had to change his voice, walk and look for the film, the actor told IANS, “That’s a complete experience for an actor. I like films which involve a lot of talking and creating space and Baazaar is one of that kind.”

Of late, Saif has had a dry run at the box office with his films Happy Ending, Rangoon, Chef and Kaalakandi failing to work at box office. “I really don’t know how something runs and something does not run... If I knew, I would be doing films which just run. I don’t have an answer to it. It is good if films collect good money because so many people have invested so much money in the films. It does bother me, I would be lying if I say it does not bother me. But it (collections) does not affect my confidence because I know these things go up and down in life,” he said.

The film which remained a favourite of the audience, meanwhile, is the family drama, Badhaai Ho. “BadhaaiHo remains unaffected by the plethora of new releases... Remains the first choice of moviegoers... North circuits are contributing enormously to its super score... Expected to grow on second Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr. Total: 69.50 cr. India biz,” Adarsh wrote.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 14:34 IST