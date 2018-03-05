Bajrangi Bhaijaan earns Rs 55.2 crore in China in first weekend, fails to beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened well in China and the audience is appreciating its cross-border story of love and compassion. Sharing the film’s box office figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BajrangiBhaijaan has fared well in its opening weekend in China [crosses ₹ 55 cr]... While the day-wise data shows an upward trend, it will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays... Fri $ 2.25 mn Sat $ 3.11 mn Sun $ 3.13 mn Total: $ 8.49 million [₹ 55.22 cr].”

#BajrangiBhaijaan has fared well in its opening weekend in China [crosses ₹ 55 cr]... While the day-wise data shows an upward trend, it will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays...

Fri $ 2.25 mn

Sat $ 3.11 mn

Sun $ 3.13 mn

Total: $ 8.49 million [₹ 55.22 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018

Given Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s impressive opening, the film is expected to be successful. However, chances of repeating the success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal are pretty low. While Dangal was given 62000 shows, Bajrangi Bhaijaan got 19,000 shows in the country. Dangal managed to collect Rs 78.10 crore over the first weekend in China.

The biggest beneficiary of Bollywood’s penetration in China was Aamir Khan’s last release, Secret Superstar. Despite not doing a great business in India, it broke many records in China. Secret Superstar was given double the number of shows than Dangal, and it reciprocated with a collection of approximately Rs 70 crore on its second day.

Dangal eventually totalled Rs 1,850 crore while Secret Superstar registered Rs 760 crore business in China.

Follow @htshowbiz for more