Bajrangi Bhaijaan versus Dangal box office battle gets intense in China: Who’ll win?

After a terrific opening day on March 2, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan continued its super run at the Chinese box office. The film, which was released in 2015 in India, earned approximately Rs 35 crore in its first two days in China. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s business figures.

#BajrangiBhaijaan witnessed SUPER GROWTH on Sat in China... Crosses $ 5.25 million in 2 days...

Fri $ 2.25 million

Sat $ 3.11 million

Total: $ 5.36 million [₹ 34.97 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2018

Considering its bumper opening, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is seen as a film that can repeat the success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal in China. But what can make a big difference is the number of screens allotted to both the films.

While Dangal was given 62,000 shows, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was allotted 19,000 shows. Thanks to 3 Idiots and PK, Aamir Khan is already the most recognisable Indian actor in China. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman Khan’s first big release in China. Also, it’s been more than two years since it hit the screens in India.

The biggest beneficiary of Bollywood’s penetration in China was Aamir Khan’s last release Secret Superstar. Despite not doing a great business in India, it broke many records in China. Secret Superstar was given double the number of shows than Dangal, and it reciprocated with a collection of approximately Rs 70 crore on its second day.

In the end, Dangal stopped at close to Rs 1,850 crore while Secret Superstar registered Rs 760 crore business in China.

Will Salman Khan’s film be able to beat them? It’s too early to predict, but it’s definitely not going to be an easy task.