Bamfaad trailer: Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya and Shalini Pandey make digital debut with hinterland romance

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:40 IST

The trailer for Bamfaad has dropped online. Set in Allahabad, the Zee5 original film marks the acting debut of Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat’s son Aditya Rawal. This is also the first Hindi venture of Shalini Pandey, who is best known for Arjun Reddy.

Bamfaad has Aditya and Shalini playing an inter-faith couple, with Vijay Varma as a local strongman with political backing who comes in between their relationship. Jatin Sarna also has a pivotal role in the film, as Aditya’s close friend.

Directed by Ranjan Chandel and presented by Anurag Kashyap, Bamfaad will begin streaming on Zee5 from April 10.

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan shared the poster of Bamfaad on Twitter and wrote, “T 3492 - PROGENY FOLLOWS the ‘ legendary LEGACY ‘.. my best wishes to Swaroop and Paresh Rawal’s son, Aditya, for his debut film as a leading man. All the very best .. Bamfaad!”

Aditya told IANS earlier that while Bamfaad is driven by a love story, it is a complex film with many layers. “I am glad that I got the chance to be a part of such a thrilling film. Though the driving force of the film is the love story, it has many more layers to it. I want to make my own mark as an actor in the industry, and it feels great to begin my journey by playing Nasir Jamal, a character that fascinated me ever since I read the script,” he said.

Shalini said, “Neelam is a bold and strong 24-year-old girl, but has that vulnerability to her which spoke to me instantly. As an artist, I look forward to projects that challenge me and this project really pushed me and I learnt a lot while playing this part. Bamfaad has a phenomenal storyline and it is getting the perfect exposure with a massive video streaming platform.”

