Bazaar trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays the wolf of Dalal Street who loves maths and money

Saif Ali Khan is back on the big screen after the success of his Netflix series, Sacred Games. The trailer for his upcoming film, Bazaar, was released on Tuesday.

The film, also starring Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and newcomer Rohan Mehra, late actor Vinod Mehra’s son, is about the cut-throat world of stock market. Saif plays Shakun Kothari, a stock market veteran while Rohan plays Rizwan Ahmed, a newbie trying to wedge his foot in the industry.

Shakun takes Rizwan under his wing but warns him to never lose his money. Things go well for the two right until they don’t.

Radhika plays Rizwan’s colleague who welcomes him to Mumbai and into her world of opportunism. Chitrangada plays Shakun’s prudent wife, telling him to weigh his steps before he takes big leaps. Neither of the two women get a name title of their own but Radhika does get a bonus glam shot of her behind as she walks out of the pool.

Watch the trailer here:

The crime film is directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. It is slated to hit screens on October 26 this year.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 18:06 IST