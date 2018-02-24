Before marrying him, Kajol had friendzoned Ajay Devgn. Story, pics of their wedding

As Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary, here’s a look at their rather interesting journey from being friends who would solicit relationship advice from each other to becoming one of the most solid couples in Bollywood today. Speaking on a chat show some time back, Kajol had said her first reaction on meeting Ajay was: “What kind of a guy is he, doesn’t talk, smokes like a chimney.”

As they went on to do films together, they became friends. It appears Kajol had happily friendzoned Ajay and was dating someone else at that time. She would even ask for dating advice from him. On the same chat show, she said, “It was in the middle of a shot of one of the films we were doing together, when I realized that Ajay was going to play a very crucial role in my life. Ironically, I was dating someone else at the time and used to often solicit relationship advice from Ajay!”

Kajol and Ajay, got married in 1999 and are the parents of two children - daughter Nysa and son Yug. After the birth of her daughter in 2003, she has done a few films such as Fanaa, U Me Aur Hum, My Name Is Khan, We Are Family and Toonpur Ka Superrhero. She was last seen in VIP 2 opposite Dhanush.

Playing to my strengths this Diwali ;) A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

“It was the right thing for me to do at that point of time. I had been already working for around eight and a half to nine years. So, I was ready to kind of calm down on my work front and kind of take it easier,” she has said about her marriage.

“I was doing four to five films a year. I didn’t want to do only that and to only live like that. That wasn’t what I had set out for. So I assumed that I would get married and do one film a year. I’ll be happier and be more settled,” she added.

According to reports, the couple along with their son is in Singapore to ring in their anniversary with Nysa, who is studying there.