Beyond The Clouds: Majid Majidi’s film heads to Iran, Pakistan

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s, Beyond The Clouds, which is set in India, will release in 34 territories, including Pakistan. The film features Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan. Zee Studios International is taking the film to the foreign shores.

The film will see a 34 territory release including a wide release in Iran as well as over 70 screens in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regions including Dubai, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar, read a statement.

Apart from the GCC region, the film will also open in the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Maldives, Luxembourg, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, East West and South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan. Beyond The Clouds narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother and sister, and how they find happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against a Mumbai backdrop.

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film will open in UAE and GCC regions on April 19. In North America, UK and Singapore, the film will release on April 20. The release date for Australia, New Zealand and Fiji is yet to be confirmed.

Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition), said, “The popularity of Indian cinema, Hindi as well as other regional films, is rising at rapid pace. Majid Majidi’s films are those that are awaited by Indians as well as non-diaspora audience worldwide. And that is why the different approach to the film. The film has been marketed keeping in mind both these type of movie-goers. Content is what is key, around the globe. We have tapped 34 territories in the first phase of release for the film and are looking to go wider in phase two.”

In the phase two, the film will open in Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Taiwan, Japan, Korea and Russia. With music by A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Anil Mehta and Hindi dialogues by Vishal Bhardwaj, it will open in India on April 20.