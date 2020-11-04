Bhoot Police poster: Kareena Kapoor shares first look at Saif Ali Khan’s horror comedy, says ‘new normal is paranormal’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:39 IST

For those wondering about the new normal as we are caught in a pandemic that refuses to end, the team of Bhoot Police might not have the answer but they have quite the logline for their new film. “New normal is paranormal,” wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan as she shared the first look at Bhoot Police, which stars husband Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. “Good luck guys... kill it,” she wrote on Instagram.

The film, initially announced in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, underwent a cast change recently. Saif has now been joined by Arjun Kapoor, Yami and Jacqueline. This is the first time Saif is collaborating with Arjun and Yami.

Director Pavan Kirpalani had said about Bhoot Police earlier, “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team as they are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring their trademark humour to the script.”

The team of Bhoot Police is in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh as it shoots for the horror comedy. In pictures featuring the actors with Bhoot Police director Pavan Kirpalani and producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, it was announced that the shoot schedule will take place in the scenic hill station. They were seen posing besides a chartered plane while in another they were also seen in face masks.

Yami has also been sharing photos from Dalhousie. Sharing a clip, which shows a verdant valley, she could be heard saying: “Somewhere it’s raining. Good morning.” She was seen standing in the balcony in another picture and smiling for the camera. She was wearing a maroon jacket with a sweater. She had added a hashtag #nofilter to it.