Home / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar gets special birthday wish from Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters. Watch

Bhumi Pednekar gets special birthday wish from Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters. Watch

Karanvir Bohra’s three-year-old twin daughters shared a special video message for actor Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karanvir Bohra’s daughters wish Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday.
Karanvir Bohra’s daughters wish Bhumi Pednekar on her birthday.
         

Bhumi Pednekar recently celebrated her 31st birthday and received the sweetest wish from actor Karanvir Bohra’s three-year-old twin daughters Bella and Vienna. Bhumi reposted a video from the girls’ joint Instagram page and wrote, “My hearts melting. Thank you.”

The video shows the two girls singing the happy birthday song together for Bhumi. It was captioned, “BELLA / VIENNA - #Happybirthday to you, Bhumi Masi!! On your birthday, you’re supposed to have cake and balloons and lots of friends with you but you can’t this year. We hope you still had a great day. And don’t feel sad because when we see you, we will celebrate and have a rainbow cake together! We’re sending you blessings and a big birthday hug.. @bhumipednekar VIENNA - We were singing but my sister called you Ghumi and so I wanted to sing the song by myself properly!”

 

Priyanka Chopra also celebrated her birthday on the same day and called Bhumi her “birthday twin.” She wrote on her Instagram stories along with a picture of the them together, “My birthday twin...Hope you had a great birthday and have an amazing year!”

Priyanka Chopra wished Bhumi Pednekar on her Instagram stories.
Priyanka Chopra wished Bhumi Pednekar on her Instagram stories.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on 2 years of his proposal: ‘Speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday’

 

Bhumi celebrated her birthday at home and shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. She thanked everyone for showering her with so much love and wrote, “As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much #gratitude #thankyou.”

