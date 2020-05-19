Bhumi Pednekar pens heartbreaking poem for late father: ‘I wish you could have seen the ‘You’ we have become’

bollywood

Updated: May 19, 2020 13:13 IST

Bhumi Pednekar has written a heartbreaking poem to mark the birthday of late father Satish Motiram Pednekar. The actor shared it with several candid pictures of them playing together during her childhood days or dancing and enjoying at parties. She not just mentioned all the things she misses about him but also shared how her other family members including sister Samiksha remember him for his favourite food, rituals he did during festivals and all the things he did for them.

The actor opened the poem with, “Happy birthday Papa...I miss you everyday,every minute and every second... But then,I see you everywhere ...When I look at myself, my eyes just like yours...When samu smiles,her smile is full of that same mischief ...When we trouble mom and she says - you both are just like Satish. When we do some good,she says - you both are just like Satish.”

Sharing how her mother, aunt and others remember him, she wrote, “When mom speaks about you she blushes like a teenager, that small little tear lights up her eye,with happiness and undying longing and love for the love of her life. When Subhash kaka tell us about your epic escapades and courage .Your kindness and generosity - ‘Arre our Satish was a king with a heart of gold ‘ - he says. Every Ganesh Chaturthi when Pinky Bua misses her brother and baddi her son - ‘aarti toh Satish karta tha ‘ ‘Satish ke pasand ke aloo puri’ were made every time with so much love. Every Eid at Rashid kaka’s and the fun we had, I’m sure he misses his friend and all your pranks.”

Bhumi also talked about all his small and big gestures of love for his elder daughter. She said, “I remember each morning that you woke me up with that bitter karela juice, all the sour world news and your sweet sweet smile. I remember each night that you stayed up with me during my exams... I remember every-time you fed me with yours hands...Every-time you prepared that hot water bottle for my cramps...Every-time i manipulated you for the things I want ...Every-time you pretended like, nothing I said was false ...Every time you picked me up from school and we listened to Madonna on our way back...Every-time you picked me up in life and taught me a new hack...

Every-time I pretended to sleep post our bedtime...Every-time I sneaked out of the house which was a crime , And now I know you knew it all,you let me make my mistakes cause you knew life was short. Every cricket and football match that we watched...Every birthday of ours,where you made us feel like we were gods ...Every failure of ours was celebrated and every success learnt from. You taught us to love all and made us strong.”

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez on shooting with Salman Khan at his farmhouse: ‘Whole experience was fulfilling’

She ended the poem saying, “Every time they say, you both are just like Him.I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the ‘You’, that we have become. #SatishMotiramPednekar #HappyBirthdayPapa #MissYou.”

Bhumi lost her father to cancer when she was just 18 and her sister just 15.

Follow @htshowbiz for more