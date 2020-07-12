e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Big B tests Covid-19 positive: what all work he has done during lockdown!

Big B tests Covid-19 positive: what all work he has done during lockdown!

Although the Hindi film industry hasn’t been very active during the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has been working on various assignments — promotional and professional — from within the confines of his home.

bollywood Updated: Jul 12, 2020 01:11 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo that released on an OTT platform.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo that released on an OTT platform.
         

During the nationwide lockdown (since March 25), almost all the Bollywood stars have been cooped up at home but a lot of them have been doing whatever work they can, from within the confines of their home. Right from the start of the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for Covid-19, too, has been working from home on promotional as well as professional assignments. 

In March, he filmed a public service announcement video, in which he shared preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. The video, shot by him at his home, was shot in both English and Hindi. April saw Big B feature in a short film, Family. The short film — for which he shot his portions from his home — promoted the importance of staying safe and maintaining social distancing, and it featured other actors as well, including Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

In May, Bachchan shot for various promos of the game show that he hosts, Kaun Banega Crorepati, from within the confines of his home, which were remotely directed by Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019) director Nitesh Tiwari. 

View this post on Instagram

This too shall pass ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Sources from the film industry reveal that around 10 days ago, Bachchan was apparently “dubbing for a promotional/ad film at the dubbing studio at his office”, Janak, which is next to his family home, Jalsa in Juhu.

Additionally, Bachchan’s son, Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for Covid-19, and is admitted in Nanavati hospital.

With regards to films, last month, senior Bachchan was seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo that went straight on an OTT platform. His other upcoming films include Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra (also starring Ranbir and Alia).

top news
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
As cases rise, several states impose localised lockdowns
As cases rise, several states impose localised lockdowns
Current crisis worst of century: RBI
Current crisis worst of century: RBI
Cong thwarted BJP’s bid to topple Raj govt: Ashok Gehlot
Cong thwarted BJP’s bid to topple Raj govt: Ashok Gehlot
Vikas Dubey had 22-year-old feud with slain officer
Vikas Dubey had 22-year-old feud with slain officer
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In