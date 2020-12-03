Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik asks fellow contestants to do household chores as per free will, Eijaz Khan-Jasmin Bhasin get into ugly fight

tv

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:02 IST

Bigg Boss 14 is fast approaching its finale episode and the contestants are doing as they please during their remaining time in the house. Now a new promo of the upcoming episode shows Rubina Dilaik asking her fellow contestants to do all the house chores as per their free will instead of sticking to assigned duties.

The promo opens with Rubina standing in a night suit as she talks to her housemates in the living room. None of them seem to agree with her as she fields the idea of ‘free will’. She says, “I want a break. All these duties like cooking etc, please do them as per your free will. And I feel I deserve to live my last four days (in the house) as per my free will. Everybody deserves to have a free will.”

Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan to Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin disagree with Rubina. Rahul asserts that the house is functioning smoothly but Rubina cuts him short, saying, “Are we here for just smooth functioning, smooth sailing. What is the problem in bringing some discomfort to you?”

Both Jasmin and Rahul claim that it will only lead to confusion in the house. Rahul adds, “More confusion, more fights, more discomfort. You are breaking the balance of the house.” But Rubina continues to stand firm on her decision and declares, “You have a huge house, live freely.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: ‘Something really wrong with Kavita Kaushik,’ says Devoleena as Kamya supports FIR actor after her exit

The other part of the promo goes on to show Eijaz and Jasmi engaging in an ugly fight. While Eijaz accuses Jasmin of having ‘bhade ki soch (rented thoughts), she accuses him of having ‘bhade ka character (rented character).

Host Salman Khan has already made it clear that only four finalists will get to be a part of the finale episode. He also said that the first part of the show will come to end but the season will continue with new entrants.

Follow @htshowbiz for more