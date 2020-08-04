e-paper
Aug 04, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Bihar DGP says Rs 50 cr withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account, asks Mumbai Police ‘why such leads are hushed up’

Bihar DGP says Rs 50 cr withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account, asks Mumbai Police ‘why such leads are hushed up’

Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey questioned why the Mumbai Police was not looking into the ‘crucial’ financial angle in their investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

bollywood Updated: Aug 04, 2020 08:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has accused the Mumbai Police of not investigating the financial angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He alleged that in the past four years, Rs 50 crore was withdrawn from the late actor’s account, and Rs 15 crore was withdrawn in the last year alone.

“In the past four years, around Rs 50 crore was credited to the bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput but surprisingly all of it was withdrawn. In one year, Rs 17 crore was credited to his account, out of which Rs 15 crore was withdrawn. Isn’t this a crucial point to be investigated? We are not going to sit quiet. We will question them (Mumbai Police) as to why such leads are hushed up,” the DGP told the media, reports IANS.

Earlier, the DGP had alleged that Vinay Tiwari, the Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police who has been sent from Bihar to lead the investigation, was ‘forcibly quarantined’ in Mumbai.

“Instead of sharing evidence or handing over the postmortem and forensic reports of Sushant, they (Mumbai) have almost house arrested our SP. I have not seen such non-cooperation by any other state police. If the Mumbai Police are sincere in their approach, they should share the investigation with us,” he said, according to IANS.

On Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said in a press conference that no money was directly transferred from Sushant’s bank account to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s account. However, the police are ‘still probing’ the financial angle.

“Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant’s account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty’s account has been found, still probing,” the commissioner said.

Last month, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and her family, alleging that she misappropriated crores of rupees from the late actor’s bank account for personal expenses. Rhea has also been accused of abetment to suicide and threatening to frame Sushant for the death of his former manager, Disha Salian.

Taking cognisance of the FIR against Rhea, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against her and her relatives. Reportedly, she will be called in for questioning in the coming days.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

