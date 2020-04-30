Bipasha Basu shares unseen wedding video on anniversary, Karan Singh Grover surprises her with romantic poem

bollywood

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are celebrating four years of solemnising their ‘monkey love’. She wished him on their wedding anniversary by sharing an adorable never-seen-before video from their grand nuptials.

“There is no emotion that is bigger than love. No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love. I am blessed to be with someone every day of my life ,who I love so deeply... Each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life,” she wrote in her caption.

“Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude - that’s our motto. Celebrate love each day ... count your blessings each day... thank life and live it fully each day. Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary. Time really flies... so make the best of each and every second... make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go,” she added, thanking fans and well-wishers for their wishes.

Meanwhile, Karan wrote a heartfelt poem for his ‘sweet sweet love’ Bipasha on the special occasion. “You’ve transmuted all the darkness, you’ve transformed all the pain… You’ve walked with me through the storm, through sunshine and even the rain… You’ve introduced me to peace, you’ve shown me true love and made every moment of my life bliss… I’ll love you more every day in this life and rest, I promise you this,” part of the poem read.

Karan and Bipasha fell in love during the making of their film, Alone, which released in 2015. They kept their relationship under wraps until they announced that they were getting married. The couple is set to reunite on the big screen in Bhushan Patel’s romantic thriller titled Aadat, which also marks Bipasha’s comeback film after five years.

