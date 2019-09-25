Karan Singh Grover on eating right, his organic garden and healthy living

more-lifestyle

We often hear the advice, ‘eat right’, in the context of healthy living, and actor Karan Singh Grover has gone the extra mile in incorporating that into his life. While conserving the environment of topmost priority in the wake of recent calamities and threats to the green cover, Karan has a solution. He has created an organic garden in his kitchen. By planting kitchen herbs, climbers, vegetables and other saplings, the actor has turned a part of his kitchen into a beautifully structured home farm.

A source close to the actor says, “Known to be a fitness enthusiast, Karan believes in living the organic way. He is of the view that eating right also means eating unprocessed and chemical-free food. Identifying organic fruits and vegetables is difficult, so he advises that the safest bet is to cultivate them at home.”

Talking about his organic garden, Karan says, “I am very happy with the way the garden has turned out. You don’t need large spaces to bring about change. A small garden in the kitchen, balcony or by the window will do as well. Eating organic produce is the foundation of eating right. I can’t wait to make more additions to the garden.” On the work front, Karan has been getting positive reviews for his role in an ongoing drama series while his web debut too has been received well.

