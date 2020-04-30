Bipasha Basu on ‘lockdown wedding anniversary’: This year, we’ll do a special prayer for the entire world
Actors Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and Karan Singh Grover usually travel on their wedding anniversary on April 30, but how are they celebrating this time? Read on...bollywood Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:19 IST
Actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover’s ‘monkey love’ — the hashtag she uses for herself and husband, actor Karan Singh Grover — has turned four-years-old today. And as the duo celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary, even the lockdown can’t dampen their spirit.
Karan, 38, says he still can’t believe it has been all this time already. “It feels like we got married last year,” he says, adding “We had lots of fun. We grew a lot, both together and individually. It has been wonderful.”
Bipasha shares, “Last year, we were in London... This year, we would do a special prayer for not just us but the entire country and the world. I am keeping my spirits positive, and I am hopeful that everything will settle down soon.”
There is no emotion that is bigger than love . No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love ❤️ I am blessed to be with someone everyday of my life ,who I love so deeply... each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life 🙏 Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude - that’s our motto❤️ Celebrate love each day ... count your blessings each day... thank life and live it fully each day❤️ Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary🙏 Time really flies... so make the best of each and every second... make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go. Thank you all ,for your wishes and love. Sending virtual hugs and big love to all❤️ Spread love 🙏 #Monkeyversary #monkeylove #stayhome
The plans for the day are already in place. The 41-year-old reveals she has prepared besan ke laddoo — Karan’s favourite — and calls it her anniversary present to him. “When you get the right companion, true love, each day is such a big party. We start celebrating our anniversary every year a couple of days in advance. I am doing a lot of things for the first time this year, like stepping into the kitchen a lot more. Every day I make something special for Karan. Maybe today, we will do a sundowner on the terrace, just the two of us putting on some music and dancing,” she says.
They also plan to get together with family and friends to celebrate the occasion. “We will video call all of them and cut a cake or custard — I am yet to decide — hold a candle and feed them virtually! We will have a sweet moment by having sweets together,” Bipasha adds.
