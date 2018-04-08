Black Panther is now the third most successful film in US ever, beats Titanic

Titanic has sunk to the fourth spot to make way for Black Panther on the list of third-highest grossing US theatrical releases. The latest Marvel movie made $659.3 million and it is behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million), not adjusted for inflation, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Worldwide, Black Panther has earned a whopping $1.29 billion and currently stands as the tenth highest grossing film at the global box office.

The film, which is Marvel’s first to be directed by an African-American, took only 26 days for it to crack $1 billion at the global box office.

