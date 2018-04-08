 Black Panther is now the third most successful film in US ever, beats Titanic | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 08, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Black Panther is now the third most successful film in US ever, beats Titanic

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is the third most successful film ever made in the US.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2018 16:30 IST
Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.
Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

Titanic has sunk to the fourth spot to make way for Black Panther on the list of third-highest grossing US theatrical releases. The latest Marvel movie made $659.3 million and it is behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million), not adjusted for inflation, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Worldwide, Black Panther has earned a whopping $1.29 billion and currently stands as the tenth highest grossing film at the global box office.

The film, which is Marvel’s first to be directed by an African-American, took only 26 days for it to crack $1 billion at the global box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature