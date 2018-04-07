Blackmail actor Kirti Kulhari feels the web space offers more freedom than Indian television

Actor Kirti Kulhari’s latest film Blackmail with Irrfan has been garnering good reviews from both critics and audience for it’s quirky story, and good performances for the cast. Kirti, who made her acting debut in 2010 with Khichdi: The Movie, recently acted in a web series too titled ‘4 More Shots Please’.

However, fans are yet to see her in a television show. Asked why the medium hasn’t interested her till date, she says, “I’ve been getting TV offers for long now, but I’ve always found it difficult to give six months to a project. I recently did a web series, but that’s because more than [being] finite, it has interesting content. It’s a prerequisite for me that I have to get excited as an actor to do something.”

Kirti says that interesting content hasn’t come her way on television yet. “TV doesn’t offer me that. Also, I can’t shoot for anything beyond 50-60 days, I get too bored. Web has this advantage that you have the possibility of creating very good content with no censorship. You can say what you want to, without feeling any kind of compulsion, or ‘Censor kya ho jaayega, log kya kahenge?’ (What all will get censored, what will people say?)”.

Though praising the freedom that web offers, Kirti doesn’t dismiss doing television altogether. She says, “That edge is something I am enjoying a lot as an actor right now. If ever, and I am not too hopeful, TV offers me something very interesting and something doesn’t bore me easily, maybe I will look at it.”

