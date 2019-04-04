Blank trailer: Twinkle Khanna’s cousin Karan Kapadia debuts in a hard-hitting film on terrorism

After teasing fans with a hooded protagonist in poster and teaser for the film, makers of Blank have finally unveiled the face of their lead man, Karan Kapadia with the first trailer that was launched Thursday afternoon in Mumbai at a grand event. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to launch the trailer. Karan is Akshay’s wife, Twinkle Khanna’s cousin.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Have watched him grow up from a lanky little kid to this fine young man. Extremely happy to share the #BlankTrailer introducing @KapadiaKaran! @iamsunnydeol @behzu @carnivalpicturs @TonyDsouza_” Karan is actor Dimple Kapadia’s nephew and is making his debut with Sunny Deol in the film.

The video opens to wide shots of Mumbai and we hear Sunny Deol saying, “Terrorism ka koi chehra nahi hota, uska dharam sirf paisa hota hai. Aur humara, duty.” Sunny plays a cop in the film while Karan essays the role of a young man who is allegedly a suicide bomber. We are then shown the accident that makes Karan’s character lose his memory. The video tells us that Karan is carrying a bomb on his chest and has no memory of how it got there.

Watch the trailer here:

Karan is the son of Dimple Kapadia’s sister Simple who worked in Anurodh, Jeevan Dhara, Hum Rahe Na Hum and Dulha Bikta Hai as an actor, apart from being a National Award-winning costume designer (for Rudaali). .

Blank also stars Ishita Dutta (Drishyam and Firangi) while Karan’s brother-in-law Akshay Kumar has reportedly been roped in for cameo. Blank will hit theatres on May 3.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:56 IST