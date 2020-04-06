Bollywood producer’s family quarantined as daughter tests positive for coronavirus, film industry lights oil lamps for PM Modi’s 9pm call

bollywood

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 09:41 IST

Ra.One producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tests positive for Covid-19, family quarantined

Producer Karim Morani’s younger daughter Shaza has tested positive for novel coronavirus, as claimed by a report in SpotboyE. The family is currently in self isolation at their Juhu residence in Mumbai while Shaza has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

(Read full story here)

‘Was it Diwali?’: Sonam Kapoor shocked as firecrackers go off during 9pm 9 min call, Taapsee Pannu says they felt ‘it’s a rave’

As the entire county lit candles on Sunday to show solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minute call amid coronavirus spread, the bursting of firecrackers in some cities was a matter of surprise. Several Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha registered their objection to the same on Twitter.

(Read full story here)

Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium premieres online after being pulled out from theatres due to lockdown

Irrfan Khan’s latest release Angrezi Medium, whose run was cut short due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, has finally arrived on the newly launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP. The film stars Irrfan and Radhika Madan in lead roles with Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal roles.

(Read full story here)

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan light diyas at their home’s temple, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma say a silent prayer at 9pm

From Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, several Bollywood stars joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to light diyas and candles at their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes, to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan lit diyas with daughter Aaradhya with the temple at their home, actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share pictures of herself lighting diyas with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

(Read full story here)

9pm 9minutes: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif light up diyas in response to PM Modi’s call

Bollywood showed their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minutes initiative as they switched off lights in their homes and came to their balconies with diyas and candles. The PM, in an address to the nation on Friday morning, appealed to everyone to do this for nine minutes as a symbolic gesture of the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more