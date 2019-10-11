Boney Kapoor warns fans against social media casting calls for H Vinoth directorial

bollywood

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who has quite a few films in the pipeline as a producer, has issued a caution notice warning people about fake messages of casting calls for his next project, directed by H Vinoth.

In a notice shared on Twitter, Boney’s advocate said, “It has come to our client’s (Mr Boney Kapoor) notice that fake messages are being posted on social media networking sites explicitly stating casting requirements for our client’s next film being directed by H Vinoth. We, on behalf of and as per our client’s instructions, hereby state that neither our client nor any of his production house/banners have at any time authorized or engaged any individual, agency, company or proprietorship concern to cast for our client’s film or issue any such messages.”

“Thus we hereby call upon you to immediately refrain from responding to such fake messages. If at all any person, entity, etc responds to such fake messages then neither our client nor any of his production companies will be liable or responsible for anything that transpires between the such persons responding to the fake messages and the initiator of such fake messages,” it added.

Meanwhile, Boney has announced two films - one each with son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The film with Janhvi is said to be titled as Bombay Girl. Talking about it, Boney recently told Hindustan Times, “I am surely very excited about the film. Janhvi will be doing something completely different from what she is doing in all her other movies.”

Arjun will star in the Hindi remake of Comali and Boney has bought all remake rights of the film. “We are pleased to have acquired remake rights of Comali for all languages in the world. In Hindi remake, Arjun will star,” Boney had said in a statement.

