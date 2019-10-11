e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Boney Kapoor warns fans against social media casting calls for H Vinoth directorial

Boney Kapoor has issued a legal notice, warning against fake casting call messages on social media for his next venture, to be directed by H Vinoth.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Boney Kapoor has a few films lined up for production, including H Vinoth’s directorial, a Hindi remake of Comali with Arjun Kapoor, and another film with daughter Janhvi Kapoor.
Boney Kapoor has a few films lined up for production, including H Vinoth’s directorial, a Hindi remake of Comali with Arjun Kapoor, and another film with daughter Janhvi Kapoor.
         

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who has quite a few films in the pipeline as a producer, has issued a caution notice warning people about fake messages of casting calls for his next project, directed by H Vinoth.

In a notice shared on Twitter, Boney’s advocate said, “It has come to our client’s (Mr Boney Kapoor) notice that fake messages are being posted on social media networking sites explicitly stating casting requirements for our client’s next film being directed by H Vinoth. We, on behalf of and as per our client’s instructions, hereby state that neither our client nor any of his production house/banners have at any time authorized or engaged any individual, agency, company or proprietorship concern to cast for our client’s film or issue any such messages.”

 

“Thus we hereby call upon you to immediately refrain from responding to such fake messages. If at all any person, entity, etc responds to such fake messages then neither our client nor any of his production companies will be liable or responsible for anything that transpires between the such persons responding to the fake messages and the initiator of such fake messages,” it added.

Also read: Gemini Man movie review: Will Smith’s age catches up to him in Ang Lee’s big-budget bungle

Meanwhile, Boney has announced two films - one each with son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The film with Janhvi is said to be titled as Bombay Girl. Talking about it, Boney recently told Hindustan Times, “I am surely very excited about the film. Janhvi will be doing something completely different from what she is doing in all her other movies.”

Arjun will star in the Hindi remake of Comali and Boney has bought all remake rights of the film. “We are pleased to have acquired remake rights of Comali for all languages in the world. In Hindi remake, Arjun will star,” Boney had said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 10:39 IST

tags
top news
PM arrives in Chennai; Mamallapuram fortified ahead of Xi Jinping visit
PM arrives in Chennai; Mamallapuram fortified ahead of Xi Jinping visit
Oct 11, 2019 12:06 IST
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
Oct 11, 2019 11:14 IST
No flat, no vote, say HDIL homebuyers of Mumbai’s project stuck for 9 years
No flat, no vote, say HDIL homebuyers of Mumbai’s project stuck for 9 years
Oct 11, 2019 11:40 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Oct 11, 2019 09:31 IST
‘I have to hug a box’, says mother of woman killed, dismembered in Michigan
‘I have to hug a box’, says mother of woman killed, dismembered in Michigan
Oct 11, 2019 07:53 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News