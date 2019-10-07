Janhvi Kapoor to work with father Boney Kapoor on Bombay Girl

bollywood

She made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak. And since then Janhvi Kapoor has been busy with back-to-back biggies – be it the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Roohi Afza to Ghost Stories and the upcoming Dostana 2. But now, late Sridevi’s daughter is set for an extremely special project. We’ve exclusively learnt that Janhvi will soon team up with her father, producer Boney Kapoor, in a film.

Apparently, the film has been titled Bombay Girl, and will go on the floors in January next year. “It will see Janhvi in an all-new avatar. Undoubtedly, it’s going to be a special project for both, her as well as Boneyji. After all, the father-daughter duo is coming together for the first time. For the same film, Boneyji has joined hands with [producer] Mahaveer Jain,” says an industry insider.

Although makers are tight-lipped about the details of the project, we have learnt that Bombay Girl is going to be written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. “It’s going to be a coming-of-age story of a rebellious teenager and Janhvi is also very excited about the film as the part is diametrically opposite to her other roles,” says the insider.

When contacted, Boney told us: “I am surely very excited about the film. Janhvi will be doing something completely different from what she is doing in all her other movies.” Jain, who is “thrilled” to collaborate with Boney and Janhvi, adds: “I can promise one thing that it will be an unforgettable story.”

Ask Boney if he is emotional about working with Janhvi for the first time [after Sridevi’s demise] and he says: “I feel whenever a parent works with his/her kids, it’s an emotional experience, and the same holds true for me. I was equally overwhelmed when I teamed up with Arjun [Kapoor; son] for the first time.” Interestingly, Boney is all set to work with Arjun too, in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit, Comali.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 22:45 IST