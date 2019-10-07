e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Janhvi Kapoor to work with father Boney Kapoor on Bombay Girl

After announcing a film with Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor has now confirmed he will soon work on a film with Janhvi Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:46 IST
Prashant Singh, Mumbai
Prashant Singh, Mumbai
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor will soon work with dad Boney Kapoor o a film.
Janhvi Kapoor will soon work with dad Boney Kapoor o a film.
         

She made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak. And since then Janhvi Kapoor has been busy with back-to-back biggies – be it the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Roohi Afza to Ghost Stories and the upcoming Dostana 2. But now, late Sridevi’s daughter is set for an extremely special project. We’ve exclusively learnt that Janhvi will soon team up with her father, producer Boney Kapoor, in a film.

Apparently, the film has been titled Bombay Girl, and will go on the floors in January next year. “It will see Janhvi in an all-new avatar. Undoubtedly, it’s going to be a special project for both, her as well as Boneyji. After all, the father-daughter duo is coming together for the first time. For the same film, Boneyji has joined hands with [producer] Mahaveer Jain,” says an industry insider.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan on daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai: ‘She fitted in family so well’. Watch throwback interview

Although makers are tight-lipped about the details of the project, we have learnt that Bombay Girl is going to be written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. “It’s going to be a coming-of-age story of a rebellious teenager and Janhvi is also very excited about the film as the part is diametrically opposite to her other roles,” says the insider.

When contacted, Boney told us: “I am surely very excited about the film. Janhvi will be doing something completely different from what she is doing in all her other movies.” Jain, who is “thrilled” to collaborate with Boney and Janhvi, adds: “I can promise one thing that it will be an unforgettable story.”

Ask Boney if he is emotional about working with Janhvi for the first time [after Sridevi’s demise] and he says: “I feel whenever a parent works with his/her kids, it’s an emotional experience, and the same holds true for me. I was equally overwhelmed when I teamed up with Arjun [Kapoor; son] for the first time.” Interestingly, Boney is all set to work with Arjun too, in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit, Comali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 22:45 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir opens for tourists from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir opens for tourists from Thursday
Oct 07, 2019 22:31 IST
Trump defends Syria decision, slammed for betraying allied Kurds
Trump defends Syria decision, slammed for betraying allied Kurds
Oct 07, 2019 22:47 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 07, 2019 21:02 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 22:56 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News