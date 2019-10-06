Sarah Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor: The worst-dressed celebrities of this week

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:09 IST

Since the advent of stylists in Bollywood, celebrities have upped their style game with the help of these professionals who curate perfect looks for them. Most of the time at least.

And as one should, you would expect that fashion faux pas would be a rare occurrence. However, to err is human, and we often spot our celebrities wearing some ‘interesting’ (read bizarre) outfits or sporting very haphazardly styled looks.

The past week saw many beauty and style award shows being hosted to declare the most stylish in Bollywood, and while style and fashion were being celebrated, we figured we ought to analyse the worst dressed.... or not the best-dressed celebrities on the many red carpets, and some off it as well, of last week.

From Sarah Ali Khan to Jahnvi Kapoor, there were a few surprise entries on the list this week. Read on.

Sarah Ali Khan

Sarah usually dazzles us with her versatility when it comes to fashion. She rocks simple and edgy looks with equal ease. But Sarah’s look for the GQ awards last week was a little boring for us. While it may not be the worst, it was a little boring and the flat hair and barely-there makeup were a little disappointing. The Monisha Jaising dress was quite edgy and could have been styled a lot better. Sarah’s hair could have been style in a half mohawk, a more bold pair of shoes would have worked wonders, and a statement piece of jewellery along with some edgy makeup would have evolved the look.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika’s look for the GQ awards was also quite disappointing, while her gelled back hair and strong smokey eyes were on point, the dress, however, didn’t really hit the spot for us. The over shiny patent style fabric made the outfit look like a crumpled plastic bag.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi’s look for the Elle Beauty Awards would have probably been perfect, but somehow just wasn’t. The metallic rose gold pleated fabric of the Maria Lucia Hohan dress was beautiful, and the subtle inner purple lining made for a gorgeous contrast. Even Jahnvi’s makeup and hair looked great, although a little eyeliner wouldn’t hurt. But somehow it seemed as if the look was meant for someone else and just didn’t fit right on Jahnvi.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has been working on her style lately, and she does manage to stun us more often than not. However, while at the India Youth Fest the actor wore a gorgeous purple Safiyaa jacket and pant combo that could have been styled a lot better. The first faux pas was the lime yellow top that Shraddha wore inside, it clashed terribly with the purple of the suit. Shraddha’s hair is always simple and straight, an edgier hairstyle would have worked wonders for her.

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar wore a fuchsia pink raw silk Avaro Figlio gown for the Elle Beauty Awards, the Karwaan actor had her hair tied in a low pony with a few strands of hair framing her face. She wore emerald and ruby earrings and sported a barely-there makeup look. The choice of clothes and jewellery made the actor resemble Barbie, when she wants to party. The look could have been a lot better if Mithila’s natural curls made an appearance. And better accessories of course.

