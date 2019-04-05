Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s BTS video reveals startling details about logo launch

More than a month after the official logo of Brahmastra was released in Prayagraj at the Kumbh Mela, makers of the film have now released a behind-the-scenes video from the grand event that has the lead stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, along with director Ayan Mukerji in attendance. The video reveals that just when all the preparation were completed in Prayagraj, it started to rain.

Also read: Criminal Justice review: Is Jackie Shroff the new Pankaj Tripathi?

Sharing the video, Alia tweeted, “When 150 drones lit up the sky. Watch the BTS of the #Brahmastra logo reveal: http://bit.ly/Brahmastra_Kumbh.” The video opens with Alia speaking to the camera even as shots from Kumbh Mela are shown on the screen. “Mahashivratri ka din, Karoro log, drones painting the sky. I couldn’t wait to see it. When I heard about it I was like its not gonna happen but then the excited bunny inside me jumped up and said ‘ya, ya, ya. Let’s do it.”

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the launch of Brahmastra logo launch. ( IANS )

The film’s logo was made in the skies at Kumbh Mela using lit-up drones, on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. This was the first time ever where the makers of a film involved drones and announced the logo on such a huge scale. The makers also shared a video where Amitabh describes the god of all weapons, Brahmastra. In the video, Ranbir asks him if there is any weapon which in is bits and pieces but if one was to joins them, it forms a circle and has a sign embossed on it. Amitabh replies that there is one such a weapon ‘Brahmastra, the most powerful of all weapons and the pride of our culture’.

Ranbir then tells us, “Brahmastra is one of a kin movie and Fox Star and Dharma (co-producers of the film) wanted to launch it with one of a kind platform and nothing greater than the Kumbh.” The video also reveals that the 150 drones were being controlled by one man.

It started raining a day before the launch. “These kind of things are out of our control,” a voice tells us even as we see people running around to save the drones from the rains.

Screengrab from YouTube.

Assistant project lead Shivangi Ramesh, “Something like this has never happened in India and we are really excited about it. We have been planning for this for 3-4 months and we are just here to caliberate according to the on-site conditions like weather and wind.”

“Deep down, at the heart of the film, is very connected with our culture, our mythology...the Kumbh Mela is just that. The film that we were making deserved something really out-of-the-box, really big and ,” Ayan adds.

Brahmastra, the first film in the trilogy fantasy drama directed by Ayan, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, Ayan shared an emotional note on Instagram, thanking wife Marjike for the support she offers in all of his works. “Marijke & I LA, 2016. Early days. Hunting for Stunt and VFX crew for our film. No idea really how to actually make this kind of film, at that time... Making Brahmāstra has mostly been like this image. Staring at a Sea of the Unknown. My partner-in-crime, support, wife, friend, team-general has been my producer Marijke. Nothing would have happened without her talent, her determination and her sacrifices. I don’t think we credit enough what an immensely creative job it is to Produce... the fight it takes to make dreams real, and to forge a path where there was none before #tonotknowing #tolearning #brahmastra.”

Ayan has been sharing pictures and anecdotes from the making of the film. Earlier last week, Ayan in an Instagram post revealed that Ranbir was his first call after he came up with the idea of the science-fiction film. He also shared Ranbir’s photo from an early look test for the film, revealing the actor’s journey from Rumi to Shiva. He has also shared pictures of Ranbir and Alia together on the sets.

Brahmastra is set to hit theatres on Christmas this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 14:09 IST