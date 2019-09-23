Bruna Abdullah shares ‘birth story’ of daughter Isabella: ‘I wanted to deliver my baby in a pool and to do it drug free’

bollywood

Actor Bruna Abdullah of Mastizaade fame has shared her experience of giving birth to her daughter Isabella, exactly as planned. The actor posted a long note along with a picture of the newborn, whom she gave birth through the hypno-birthing technique.

Opening about the water birth, Bruna wrote, “I imagined a calm and soothing environment, where I could wait for my baby to arrive, surrounded only by the people that made me feel good and excited about that moment. I was lucky enough to have had all that!”

She added, “I had my baby in a warm water pool, my husband, my mother, my doctor and my doula were there with me. I prepared myself for that day, I worked out regularly, I ate a very well balanced diet, I meditated and visualised every single detail. I wanted to deliver my baby on a Saturday, I wanted the labour to be no longer than 4 hours, I wanted to deliver my baby in the pool, and I wanted to do it drug free! I got all of that!”

However, not everything went as expected. Bruna said she wanted it to be pain-free but that wasn’t really what happened. “I felt everything with so much intensity, her descent, the contractions.. that as soon as it was over, the only thing I could feel was love and pure happiness! The pain vanished, I recovered in minutes, and I was able to enjoy her from the very first minute! She was awake and alert! Calm and beautiful!” she said.

Calling it a magical experience, Bruna said, “I feel like a super hero, kind of invincible, now I feel like I can do anything .. it was important to me to be fully in control, awake, for the arrival of my baby. I wanted nature to do its job!”

Bruna had announced the birth of her baby by sharing a picture of her sleeping peacefully in a cot. She had captioned it, “I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the 31st of August in Mumbai! We are doing great! I can’t stop drooling over her.”

Bruna had tied the knot with her Scottish boyfriend Allan Frase in May this year. She was last seen in a comedy film, Udanchhoo that sank at the box office.

