Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary responds to death hoax: Not so soon guys

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 20:09 IST

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who was recently seen in Netflix film Bulbbul, on Saturday rubbished a media report of his death.

An entertainment portal published news about Avinash’s demise and the actor took to social media to deny the report as well as express his disappointment on the irresponsible reportage. “Not so soon guys. Who are these people... Where do they come from. Brother please improve your standard a little… Plzz. Thank you," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Not so soon guys :) Kaun hain ye log...Kahan se aate hain ye log? Bhai thoda standard improve kar lo apna...Plzz. Thank you 🙏🏻 https://t.co/WfPhmH2OxR — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 18, 2020

Avinash, who debuted in Bollywood with 2017 film Tu Hai Mera Sunday, made his debut as the lead with 2018’s Laila Majnu. His performance in the film was well-received by both critics and audiences.

Avinash followed it up with Netflix anthology Ghost Stories (2019) and was recently seen in Bulbbul. The actor’s upcoming project is the Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra.

