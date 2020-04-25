Celebs find new ways to socialise in times of social distancing

bollywood

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:56 IST

It has been over a month that restrictions around the Covid-19 outbreak were put in place, forcing people to be confined to their homes. And one thing that has taken quite a hit amid all this is socialising, especially for celebrities who have rather thriving social lives.

But communication technologies have come to the rescue of people who are now catching up with old friends and family over video calls, while also celebrating birthday or even attending parties.

Actor Mandira Bedi recently celebrated her birthday with her friends and family on a video call, cutting the cake with her screen placed in front of her as they all joined in to wish her.

“That is the only way you can do. You have to find ways to stay connected, it is amazing. I have connected with so many of my friends in this whole time, more than I would have when things were normal. My husband (Raj Kaushal) and I open a bottle of wine at home and then we video call our friends and we raise a toast together. I also celebrated my mother’s birthday on video,” she says.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, too celebrated her Australia-based friend’s birthday over video call recently and even had a virtual birthday lunch with her.

Actor Karisma Kapoor says she is missing her girl gang comprising of sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Aroara and Amrita Arora. But she have devised a unique way of socilaising and keeping in touch with one another.

“We share food updates with friends. When I decide to cook something special, I share the pictures with them or recipes with them. They do the same. We also end up cooking together on video calls at times. This is what is keeping us going as friends,” she shares.

There are others too who are developing creative ways to connect with one another while also having fun. Actor Radhika Madan recently watched the premiere of her latest film, Angrezi Medium with the team digitally.

“It was really beautiful and overwhelming for all of us to come together and watch it. It was all the more special. I am really thankful for such an activity,” she shares.

Her co-actor from the film, Deepak Dobriyal, who joined the premiere from Almora and Uttarakhand where he is currently stuck, says that distance did not come in between this activity all than ks to technology.

“Hum sab saath the aur bahut mazaa aya. We watched the film together and we can’t feel helpless because of the situation. We have to find some way to deal with it,” he says.

For actor Sumeet Vyas, partying and socializing have never been the thing to do, even when this lockdown was not imposed. However, he says he does miss spending time with his really close friends. “Now we hang out on the phone over video calls. We are also planning a boys night out on video call, we will just play some music, have fun and chat,” he adds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.