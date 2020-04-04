Celina Jaitly: Don’t want to be on one of those influencers propagating how the beloved jhadu can protect you from COVID-19

Celina Jaitly Haag is currently in isolation in Austria with family — husband Peter Haag, and sons Winston, Viraaj and Arthur. And she tells us that the family is being extra cautious “given the close border proximity with worst-hit countries like Italy, Germany and Switzerland”. The actor-activist, however, says while in self-isolation, she doesn’t want to blindly join the social bandwagon of influencers spreading awareness. Instead, she’s spending the time educating her kids about Indian culture, and more. Excerpts from an interview:

What’s the situation in Austria at the moment?

We live nearby the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak where deaths and infections are constantly on the rise. We’re within a 3-4 hour proximity to worsely hit countries. Honestly, the Austrian government has been quite proactive and responsible among the entire European Union towards the management of the pandemic.

Do you plan to spread awareness about this crisis through your social media?

I don’t want to join the bandwagon of influencers propagating the fact that daily use of the beloved “jhaadu” can protect you from Covid-19. The cleaning has to be deeper than that with WHO (World Health Organisation) specified cleaning agents (cleaning/sanitising the surfaces as the virus can survive on surfaces/objects for a certain amount of time), along with full precautionary isolation specifically to protect our older population, who’re vulnerable to the virus.

If we talk about immunity, what kind of diet intake you’re following thesedays?

Although there’s no concrete evidence regarding specific dietary factors that can reduce risks, but eating healthy, being physically active, managing stress, and getting enough sleep are critical to keeping our immune system strong. We’re following that. Red peppers, citrus fruits, broccoli, carrots and garlic dowsed in organic haldi (on strict instructions of my grandmother in Lucknow) are on our daily menu.

How are you helping others in need?

We’ve done our bit by helping older, more vulnerable people, with their grocery shopping so that they are less exposed to the virus. My sons have set-up a bird feeding station as well.

What about explaining this situation to your kids?

We’ve shown them three-minute informational documentaries made specifically for kids to educate them about the virus on every level. The twins are aware of the global effect, even two-year-old Arthur has concluded that Corona and Monster Zombies are first cousins.

How has this whole home-schooling experience been so far?

I’ve been reading to them tales from the Panchtantra, Jataka and the Mahabharata. I’m teaching them about the power and meanings of mantra healing in Sanskrit. Their favourite mantra is the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.