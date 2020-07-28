ChallengeAccepted: Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pendekar everyone else is taking the black-and-white challenge

bollywood

Instagram has been abuzz since the past few days, with a host of Bollywood celebs sharing black and white pictures of themselves, right from Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, to Sonam K Ahuja, Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and Mira Kapoor, with the words ‘Challenge accepted’. The viral challenge also saw some write ‘Strong women lift up each other’, signifying that this challenge is all about positivity and women empowerment.

Actor Zareen Khan tells us what’s it about, “I think it’s a great challenge where women are uplifting each other and spreading positivity, it’s much needed. In a world where women are always taught to take / see each other as competition and create insecurities amongst themselves, this challenge is all about spreading positivity and supporting each other.”

Echoing the same, actor-singer Sophie Choudry also adds, “At a time like this, we are all finding ways to connect with each other and lift each other’s spirits. Social media can be such a toxic place so it’s lovely when we can turn it into something so beautiful and positive.”

Katrina Kaif too, took to Instagram “#challengeaccepted so grateful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me,” read her caption, tagging Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and her sister, Isabelle Kaif, among others.

