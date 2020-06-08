Chandrachur Singh on ‘phase of disillusionment’ after films got shelved: ‘A sense of surrender came along soon after’

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:40 IST

Chandrachur Singh burst on the Bollywood scene in 1996 with back-to-back hits, the critically-acclaimed Maachis and Tere Mere Sapne. Despite being touted to be the next big thing, he was soon relegated to supporting roles until he disappeared from the scene.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Chandrachur opened up about his ‘phase of disillusionment’, when one film after the other got shelved. Dariya, which was also supposed to star Tabu, was shelved soon after it was announced. He was dropped from Deepa Mehta’s Earth, with the role going to Rahul Khanna.

Talking about the same, Chandrachur said, “I went through a phase of disillusionment, but a sense of surrender came along soon after. When you’re inducted into the industry with a film like Maachis, your expectations are higher. But I could showcase my abilities based only on the offers that came my way. I am happy with the little work I have done. I didn’t want to sell myself short.”

Chandrachur added that he ‘had faith’ that fortune will favour him one day. The actor, who is set to make his digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, said, “Today, the OTT boom has put the focus on stories.”

Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, is inspired by the Dutch series Penoza. The show stars Sushmita Sen as a family-oriented woman who reluctantly takes charge of her husband’s illicit drug business after he is shot. Chandrachur plays her husband.

In an Instagram post, Sushmita showered praise on her co-star and called him a ‘wonderful human being and actor’. She wrote, “Welcome back Chandrachur Singh @singhchandrachur777. Thank you for choosing to grace ‘Aarya’. Your presence has made it sooo soooo special!!! What a wonderful human being & Actor!!”

