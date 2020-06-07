Sushmita Sen welcomes Aarya co-star Chandrachur Singh back to acting, calls him ‘wonderful human being’. Watch

tv

Aarya, the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar original show directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, not only marks Sushmita Sen’s return to acting but also Chandrachur Singh’s. The actors play a married couple in the thriller series.

Sushmita welcomed Chandrachur back in front of the camera with a special selfie video shared on her Instagram account, in which she sings the popular song Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale from his film, Maachis. The clip also featured their co-star Priyasha Bhardwaj.

“Welcome back Chandrachur Singh!!! Thank you for choosing to grace ‘Aarya’ Your presence has made it sooo soooo special!!! What a wonderful human being & Actor!! Seen here with Aarya’s Sister #Saundarya @priyasha811 (who has shot this loopy video) with her real life mom!! #sharing #bts #memories #aarya #family #friends #costars I love you guys!!!! @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms,” she wrote in her caption.

Based on the Dutch series Penoza, Aarya features Sushmita in the titular role of a family-oriented woman who is forced to take over her husband’s business of illicit drugs to protect her family, after he is shot.

Sushmita’s last Bollywood release was Thank You, which released a decade ago, in 2010. She was then seen in the Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015. Talking about her break from films, she told PTI, “For me, it was very simple, I had started getting the kind of work that I was just doing for the sake of it to stay in the business of making movies. I think that is a criminal waste of your life, so I chose otherwise and I did better things with my time. Now, I said I can commit to this (comeback).”

Aarya is the perfect comeback for Sushmita, with its ‘most incredible beautiful content’ as well as its release on a ‘fantastic platform’. “For me, this culmination of everything coming together has been because I gave it time, I gave my everything to wait. I said I will sit at home but when I do something it has to be worth it. And I can proudly say it now (with Aarya),” she said.

The series also features Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat and Sugandha Garg in key roles, and will start streaming from June 19.

