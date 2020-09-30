Cinemas to reopen from Oct 15: From Sooryavanshi to Tenet, 8 films that will get a big screen release

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 21:57 IST

Film lovers got a big treat from the ministry of home affairs after it was announced on Wednesday that film theatres and multiplexes will be reopening from October 15. Movie halls across the country were ordered shut by the government in March as the coronavirus pandemic arrived in India.

Due to the lockdown, many big budget films were looking at an uncertain future and weighing their options of an OTT release. However, with theatres being allowed to run at 50% seating capacity, the films might finally be available to watch on the big screen.

Here are 10 highly anticipated Bollywood and Hollywood films that will finally get a theatrical release in India:

1. Sooryavanshi

This Rohit Shetty directorial is a fourth instalment in his cop universe of films. It stars Akshay Kumar with Katrina Kaif and has cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The film was supposed to release in March but was indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic. The producers were also considering releasing the film on OTT if the cinemas weren’t allowed to operate for longer.

2. 83

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 was also supposed to be 2020’s summer release. It stars him as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and chronicles the teams journey to the 1983 World Cup win. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. It is directed by Kabir Khan and was extensively shot in England.

3. Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s latest offering, Tenet is the first big budgeted Hollywood film to brave the pandemic and release in select theatres across the world. However, it never arrived in India due to the shut down on theatres. Now, Nolan fans might finally be able to watch the film here as well. The film stars John David Washington in the lead with Robert Pattinson. The film has also been shot in Mumbai and stars Dimple Kapadia in a special role.

4. Death on the Nile

Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile is scheduled for a October 23 release in US and other regions. The Indian release date has not been announced so far. The film, which boasts of an ensemble star cast of Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey and Ali Fazal is a second in Branagh’s Hercule Poirot series, preceded by Murder on the Orient Express.

5. No Time To Die

Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time To Die is scheduled to arrive in November. The film has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and is among the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Touted to be Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, the film also stars Rami Malek, Ana De Armas and Lea Seydoux.

6. Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has already been pushed a few months away to a December release. This big budget sci-fi spectacle stars Timothee Chalamet in the lead with Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and multiple other big Hollywood names. It is based on 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

7. Coolie No.1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1 has long completed production but the release details have not been announced yet. The film is directed by Varun’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan and is a remake of his hit 90’s movie with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. This will be Sara’s fourth film after Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal.

8. WW84

Patty Jenkins’ much delayed sequel to Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, is up for a Christmas release. The first superhero film in a long time, is also among the most highly anticipated films this year. It brings back Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.

