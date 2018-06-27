Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju for demeaning sex workers

The National Commission for Women today received a complaint against the movie Sanju for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex workers in the film, the Commission chairperson said today.

The complaint, filed just two days before its release, against the film has alleged that actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and director Rajkumar Hirani used derogatory language against sex workers.

“We have received such a complaint and we are forwarding it to the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre to take necessary action,” said NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

The EMMC under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been tasked to monitor the content of television channels and report on violations of the programme and advertising code.

The complaint filed by advocate and social activist Gaurav Gulati was referred to two dialogues where Kapoor allegedly “demeans the status of sex workers in the society.”

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. Anushka Sharma is a playing a journalist who is tracing Sanjay Dutt’s life. At one point, she asks Sanjay about his sex life and how many women he has been with in the past. To which he says, “308 without counting the prostitutes.”

Earlier, at the trailer launch of Sanju in May, Ranbir talked about his association with Sanjay Dutt. He said, “When I was a child, I had a poster of Sanju sir on the wall of my cupboard, and through this film, I am in his shoes. I think in my life, I really want Sanju sir to like me. I know I never can be the man he is, but in whichever way that I go about in my career as a person and even through this film, I really want Sanju sir to like me because I feel that he is man that I respect a lot and I really look up to him. I hope that he feels that I have represented his life in very honest and improved way.”

Sanju is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and also stars Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.

The film is releasing on June 29.

(With inputs from PTI)