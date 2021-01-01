e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are 'ready for 2021', see adorable photo shared by Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first post of 2021 was an adorable photo of her son, Taimur, posing with his cousin Inaaya in an inflatable swimming pool. She wrote in her caption that they were ready for the New Year.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute photo of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, are prepared to take on 2021. Kareena shared a cute picture of the two little ones posing in an inflatable swimming pool.

While Taimur wore yellow swimming trunks, Inaaya was dressed in a sky blue swimsuit. “We are ready for you 2021,” Kareena captioned the photo.

Fans could not get enough of the adorable click. “We are ready for your awesome pictures, love you bebo,” one wrote. “Haha cutieesss,” another commented. Many also dropped heart emojis and wished Kareena and her family a happy new year.

 

Saif and Kareena celebrated New Year with an intimate dinner party at their home, which was also attended by Kunal and Soha. In a video shared on Instagram by Soha, all of them can be seen sitting at the table, enjoying a sumptuous feast. Saif could be seen trying to carve the meat as the others chatted.

Also see | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate New Year with Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. See photos

On Thursday, as 2020 came to a close, Kareena gave a shout-out to the ‘two loves of (her) life’ - Saif and Taimur. She shared pictures of the three of them all snuggled up in bed and wrote on Instagram, “Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture… 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year.”

Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child together and the baby is due in February. Kareena has been active and working through her pregnancy, whether it is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan or filming her chat show What Women Want.

