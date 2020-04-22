Covid-19: Abhay Deol’s drawing depicts plight of poor as he ponders why ‘nationalism is more important than humanity’

bollywood

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, actor Abhay Deol has taken up painting as a pastime. And his latest drawing depicts the condition of the poor people who have been severely affected by the novel coronavirus.

Taking to social media, Abhay posted a picture of his artwork that shows a poor lady begging. Not only this, the Dev D actor also pointed at the things that are going wrong in the nation amid the serious health crisis. “Trying to get back into drawing/painting. Couldn’t help but draw the people most affected by the pandemic. I should try and work on happier themes! But living in a country that fans communal hatred even through a pandemic, with a media that is itself biased and divisive, where there is active disinformation everywhere manipulating people, where your nationalism is more important than your humanity, I guess this woman is appropriate,” Abhay wrote on Instagram.

Like many in Bollywood, Abhay too is in self isolation. Some time back, he had posted a picture from his days in New York, 11 years ago. Recalling his days there, Abhay wrote: “My friend sent me these pics from when I lived in NYC 11 years ago! I have no pictures of my own from that time. Brought back memories. What a time that was, running as far away as I could from the attention I was getting. Age has definitely helped me accept many a thing stardom brings with it.”

In 2009, the actor moved to New York where he reportedly took up welding and metal work course. “I chose New York as my second home because it’s a city that has always fascinated me. It’s such a hub of activity. The creative possibilities here are unlimited. I want to grow not just as an actor but also as a human being,” he had said.

Abhay, who is close to his cousin sister Esha Deol Takhtani, had recently congratulated her on turning an author. Taking to Instagram , he had written: “My baby sis just wrote her own book for new mothers and their babies! So proud @imeshadeol Becoming a new mother can be an exciting yet overwhelming time. No matter how prepared you are, there will always be many confusing moments, opinions and a whole lot of drama! And just like any other new mom, Esha Deol Takhtani was faced with many such questions soon after the birth of her two daughters-Radhya and Miraya.”

