Dabangg 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan’s film affected by CAA protests, earns Rs 46.5 crore

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 08:47 IST

Salman Khan’s latest film, Dabangg 3’s box office collection on the second day of release was similar to its business on the opening day, says a report in Box Office India. The film has made an estimated Rs 22- 24 crore nett on day 2.

The report added that though the film is being well received in the Hindi belt, the ongoing unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act has hit the film hard. With an estimated earnings of Rs 22-24 crore, the film has to work wonders on Sunday to ramp up the numbers. It said that the earnings could easily have been in the range of Rs 55-58 crore nett over two days, had there been no law and order problems.

The overall two-day figure for Dabangg 3 stands at Rs 46.50 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted the day 1 numbers and said that the film had made Rs 24.50 crores. He wrote, “#Dabangg3 Fri ₹ 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS.” He had earlier explained, “#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason...”

He had further shown how Salman’s films fared on the opening day from 2010 till 2019. He wrote: “#SalmanKhan versus #SalmanKhan... Day 1 biz... 2010 to 2019... 2010: #Veer ₹ 7 cr, 2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr, 2011: #Ready ₹ 13.15 cr, 2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr 2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr, 2012: #Dabangg2 ₹ 21.10 cr, 2013: #JaiHo ₹ 17.75 cr, 2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr contd.”

2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr, 2015: #PRDP ₹ 40.35 cr, 2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr, 2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr, 2017: #TZH ₹ 34.10 cr, 2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr, 2019: #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr, 2019: #Dabangg3 ₹ 24.50 cr #India biz.”

Dabangg 3 is the third film in the hit Dabangg franchise, which narrates the story of an intrepid cop who refuses to play by the rule book. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, newcomer Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of popular Hindi and Marathi director Mahesh Manjrekar, Kannada film star Sudeep and late Vinod Khanna’s brother, Pramod.

The film ran into controversy when a Hindu right-wing group objected to, what it claimed was a distasteful depiction of Hindus. The makers have voluntarily deleted that bit from the film.

