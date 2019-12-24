Dabangg 3 box office day 4 collection: Salman Khan’s film sees major dip on Monday, earns Rs 90 cr total

bollywood

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 09:13 IST

Actor Salman Khan’s latest film, Dabangg 3, has had a bad first Monday. According to a report in Box Office India, the film saw a 55-60% dip in day four figures.

The film collected Rs 9-10 crore on Monday, a major shock compared to Sunday’s collection of Rs 32 crore. The film has collected approximately Rs 90 crore so far.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted first weekend figures on Monday. “#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions,” he wrote in a tweet. He expected Christmas holiday to boost the film’s business through the week. “#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3... Biz jumps across circuits... Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests... Day 4 [Mon] crucial... #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz,” he wrote in another tweet.

#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3... Biz jumps across circuits... Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests... Day 4 [Mon] crucial... #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

The action-thriller made Rs 24.5 crore on the first day. It was reported that countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act may have caused the film to lose out on business. Talking about the same, film’s actor Sonakshi Sinha had said that the protests are more important than the film.

Also read: Karan Johar says Sridevi had ‘brilliant’ suggestions for Kalank, regrets not listening to her

“We all know what is going on in the entire country,” she said, referring to the CAA protests, adding: “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

Dabangg 3 is the third film of the Dabangg franchise, which stars Sonakshi opposite Salman. It is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman and Arbaaz Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more