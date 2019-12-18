Dabangg 3 promo: Salman Khan gives a taste of ‘Chulbul ka romance’ as he flirts with Sonakshi Sinha’s Rajjo. Watch

bollywood

Salman Khan has shared a new promo from his upcoming cop drama, Dabangg 3 which shows his character Chulbul Panday’s art of romance as he impresses his wife Rajjo, played by Sonakhi Sinha. The actor posted the short clip on Twitter with the caption, “Humaari is bade se dil ka bada sa hissa, humaari super sexy habibi Rajjo. Milte hain 20 December ko apke nazdeekhi cinema mein.”

A naughty Chulbul is seen flirting with his wife Rajjo after checking her out while working in the kitchen in a saree. He tells her that since their son is learning to play the game of ‘chor police’, they should also learn something new. The two go on a romantic date when he asks for a ‘baby’ drink for himself and a ‘super sexy’ drink for her.

Salman has also turned screenwriter for the film. “While playing any character on screen, I take 25% of that character back home. In the last nine years, with two successful instalments of the franchise, I have been living this character and seeing constant love from the audiences for the character Chulbul. There have been strong thoughts and curiosity in all our minds about the origin of Chulbul Pandey, and his journey -- of how a common man became Chulbul Pandey.”

Dabangg 3 is the third film in hit franchise and stars Salman as the lead. Actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar makes her acting debut with the film opposite Salman. While the latest instalment is a prequel to the two previous films, this clip seems to be set in a timeline post Dabangg 2.

Dabangg 3 would also see the return of Dimple Kapadia as his mother Naini, Arbaaz Khan as Chulbul’s brother Makkhi and Mahie Gill as Makkhi’s wife Nirmala. South star Kicha Sudeep plays the lead antagonist in the film.

Directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20.

