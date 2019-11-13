e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Daisy Shah: ‘I’ve not been able to figure out the reason for getting rejected every time’

Daisy Shah says she is still struggling to understand why she gets rejected from projects so often.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:02 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Daisy Shah is busy working on Deepak Tijori’s film Tipsy.
Daisy Shah is busy working on Deepak Tijori's film Tipsy.
         

Facing rejections is a part and parcel of an actor’s life. While some move on and focus on giving their best the nest time, there are many who keep thinking what went wrong. For actor Daisy Shah, she has been through such situations a couple of times, and she was always left wondering why she wasn’t able to get through those parts.

Still trying to figure out the reason for facing back to back rejections, Daisy says, “It’s been happening for a very long time. Some say, ‘We will get back to you’, but they never get back. I’ve literally got no concrete reason whenever I have been rejected.”

 

The actor who has films such as Jai Ho (2014), Hate Story 3 (2015) and Race 3 (2018) to her credit, has constantly been working on how to improve her craft with each film. “Till date, I’ve not been able to figure out what is that one thing which is going wrong from my side, or is it something that I’m not doing right. That’s one question I still need an answer for, and I hope to get that soon because then I can turn things around for myself in terms of my life and career,” says Daisy, who is busy working on Deepak Tijori’s film Tipsy.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan says ‘if 7 photographers standing outside the gym didn’t greet you, it worries you more’

However, the 35-year-old made it a point to look for positives even when luck didn’t favour her. “If a person thinks that I can’t add value or I’m not capable to be a part of their film, then I’m ready to work harder on myself. I’ll make sure they see that potential in me, and that I can do justice to the particular role,” she explains.

Many often argue that having connections in the film industry can help actors fetch good work. For Daisy, however, it remains a big challenge. “That’s because I’m a very closed person when it comes to making connections. That makes it difficult for me to get out of my cocoon and tell a person, ‘Sir, I’d like to work with you’. That’s something I need to get out of and it has been my biggest problem I’ve been trying to overcome.”

