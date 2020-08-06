Dangerous trailer: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover come together for first joint project after marriage. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 18:44 IST

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are all set to star in their first project together after marriage. The couple have unveiled the trailer of their upcoming project titled Dangerous, which appears to be a suspense thriller.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “A troubled husband looking for his missing wife. Will he find her or will we uncover some #Dangerous hidden secrets? Find out on 14th August only on @mxplayer.”

The trailer introduces Karan as an Indian millionaire named Aditya Dhanraj, whose wife Dia Dhanraj has been kidnapped by unknown people. Bipasha plays his ex-lover and the investigation officer of the case. There are still ambers of romance between Karan and Bipasha.

The project is said to be a mystery full of betrayal, love, affairs, passion, deception, and rivalry which will narrate the story of these characters’ secrets.

Talking about her comeback to acting, Bipasha said, “Our fans have been wanting to see me and Karan onscreen again; Dangerous was a script that really had me riveted, the twists and turns are sure to leave you astounded and this seemed like the perfect project to collaborate with each other again.”

Karan Singh Grover said, “Thrillers are a genre that always fascinates me, both as a viewer and as an actor. I’ve always enjoyed watching a good whodunit and Dangerous promises to leave you guessing until the very end, I’m looking forward to seeing how the audience will react to the it”

Bipasha and Karan had fallen in love on the sets of 2015 horror film, Alone. The two tied the knot in April 2016. While Bipasha didn’t take up projects post wedding, Karan made his digital debut with the web show, BOSS: Baap of Special Services last year. He was also seen as Mr Bajaj in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Talking about working with Bipasha, Karan had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I am actually someone who would, if possible, choose to work with her in every project. She is just a fabulous person to work with and I can’t get enough of her. We are mostly busy with our own work and often don’t get much time together, so I would like to spend more time with her. She will probably get sick of me, but I won’t.”

He added, “What helps when I work with her is that she is very cooperative. I can rehearse my scenes with her and given her experience, her inputs are to the point. I think we complement each other on screen. And I feel we should collaborate on more projects.”

