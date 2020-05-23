e-paper
David Warner’s latest TikTok video is inspired by Akshay Kumar’s Bala. Watch

David Warner has become a TikTok Star and his latest video shows him dancing to Akshay Kumar’s Bala.

May 23, 2020
David Warner easily pulled off the Bala step.
Australian opener David Warner continued his antics on social media with the latest one being him dancing to the tunes of the Bollywood song Bala. The song originally featured Akshay Kumar and Warner made a reference to the Bollywood star in the caption to the video.

“I think I’ve got you covered @akshaykumar,” said Warner on Instagram. The video was originally uploaded on Warner’s TikTok page, a social media platform that the fiery Sunrisers Hyderabad has taken by storm since the time that cricket activities were frozen in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Earlier, Warner and his family were seen grooving to Telugu star Allu Arjun’s hit songs. In one video, Warner, his wife Candice and their daughter were seen dancing to hit song Ramuloo Ramulaa. “He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What’s the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun @alluarjunonline,” he captioned the post. It was his daughter is the one who stole everyone’s attention with her dance steps.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says he humiliated her in front of Manoj Bajpayee, makes excuses to avoid meeting his kids

In another video, Warner had perfectly lip synced to a very popular dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Telugu film Pokiri. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Warner wrote: “Guess the movie? I tried everyone. Good luck.” ‘I don’t listen to myself when I make a commitment,’ is a famous line from Mahesh Babu’s all-time blockbuster movie Pokiri, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Earlier this month, Warner did an Instagram Live session with Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma and it was then that the former told about his first encounter with TikTok. “I didn’t know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it and was playing on it and that was the first time I saw it. Then a few of the guys in the team showed me a few funny videos. I downloaded and I thought lets put some smiles on people’s faces by taking the mick out of myself, which is not that difficult to do,” Warner had told Rohit.

