e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India is the hardest condition for us to play: David Warner

India is the hardest condition for us to play: David Warner

“I love playing against India in India, everyone is against you. It is the hardest condition for us to play in, you have more motivation to succeed,” Warner said during an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

cricket Updated: May 08, 2020 22:55 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner reacts after playing a shot.
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner reacts after playing a shot.(AFP)
         

Australia opener David Warner, who captains IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and has a huge fan following, said that he loves playing in India as it is the ‘hardest condition’ for him to play which motivates him to succeed.

“I love playing against India in India, everyone is against you. It is the hardest condition for us to play in, you have more motivation to succeed,” Warner said during an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit lauded the structure of IPL and the impact of the tournament on the players. According to him, “IPL has done wonders for world cricket”.

“IPL has enabled cricketers in getting to know each other, it has been fascinating for us to know all you guys. A lot of players in India get to learn from you guys,” he said.

“The tournament is very well planned, all franchises take the IPL very seriously, they all start preparing well before the tournament starts,” the most successful skipper of the tournament added.

The 13th edition of the IPL, which was scheduled to start from March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.\

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In