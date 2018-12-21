Days before her wedding, Deepika Padukone wrote this sincere note on her fight against depression. Details inside

Deepika Padukone made the most beautiful bride this November as she got married to Ranveer Singh at the scenic Lake Como in Italy. Her wedding and reception pictures have wowed one and all. Days before her wedding, the actor -- a supporter of mental health initiatives in India — penned a note about depression. All of this is significant also because the actor suffered from depression in 2014 and decided to share the details publically.

It has now been revealed that Deepika wrote a letter for her fans via Elle India magazine in which she spoke of her struggle with the disease, how her support system helped her and how she is now helping others in similar situations to seek help.

Sharing the letter on their Instagram page, Elle India wrote: “A few days before her wedding @deepikapadukone wrote a letter addressing her struggle with anxiety and depression, for our 22nd Anniversary Issue. By publicly talking about her own battles, she empowered many to reach out and seek help. Her letter is full of empathy and kindness, a reminder that (in the words of Stephen Fry) “it will be sunny one day”.”

Speaking to HT in 2014, Deepika had said: “In early 2014, while I was being appreciated for my work, one morning, I woke up feeling different. A day earlier, I had fainted due to exhaustion; it was all downhill from there. I felt a strange emptiness in my stomach. I thought it was stress, so I tried to distract myself by focusing on work, and surrounding myself with people, which helped for a while. But the nagging feeling didn’t go away. My breath was shallow, I suffered from lack of concentration and I broke down often.”

Read extracts from her letter here:

As some of you may know, in the summer of 2014, I was diagnosed with anxiety and clinical depression. Fortunately, timely professional help coupled with the support of caregivers around me, empowered me towards the path of recovery. As I began to read more about the subject, I realised that there were millions of others like me who were suffering in silence.

Subsequently, as difficult as it was for me at the time, I decided to talk about my personal journey on national television with the hope of encouraging others to also seek help. Thereafter, in june 2015, I founded the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to create awareness about stress, anxiety and depression, and reduce the stigma attached to mental illness.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 15:39 IST