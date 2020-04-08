Decoding Covid-19 for kids: Celebs tell you how to keep it simple and effective

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:37 IST

The whole coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has posed a lot of questions in people’s mind. But, for parents, it’s even a more daunting task to explaining their young kids why they can’t go to play outside or why schools would remain closed for a long time. However, some celebrities are being quite smart and innovative about explaining the situation to their children.

Actor Juhi Parmar has devised a unique way to educate her seven-year-old daughter, Samairra. “She’s aware that there’s a virus and that it’s making people sick and hence I’ve taught her about germs and the importance of washing hands. We can’t completely hide the situation from kids, so she does understand, but I’m trying to not let her get scared about it also,” says Parmar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been frequently sharing videos of his three-year-old twins, Roohi and Yash, about what they know about coronavirus. In one of them, Yash responds saying, “it’s very bad”. In another video, Yash is also seen suggesting that only Amitabh Bachchan can help with making the situation right.

TV Actor Ashish Chowdhary shared a video of his five-year-old daughters Salara and Sammah talking about the importance of keeping indoors while also following all instructions like washing hands and maintaining hygiene. He shares that nothing of it was rehearsed.

“My wife (Samita Bangargi) randomly asked them to talk about it and they started. We’re trying to tell them what the true situation is but we’re also trying to make them stay away from reading stuff on the internet because there’s a lot of negativity around,” he says.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, too, posted a video of his son, Laksshya, talking about coronavirus and urging people to stay home to win this fight. Similarly, director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter, Anya made an appearance on her mother’s Instagram feed to make people aware about caring their pets amid lockdown.

Another actor who’s keeping nothing hidden from her kids is Chhavi Mittal. The mother of two — Areeza, 6 and 10-month-old son, Arham , says, “I’ve told them about what’s is happening and they know the truth. But I also said that it’ll pass and have been informing that we need to stay indoors and wash our hands regularly,” says Mittal, 35.

Kajol, too, in a video shared recently about Covid-19 awareness, included her son, Yug, 9. The actor appealed people to stay home, wash hands regularly and take all the necessary precautions to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Actor Chahatt Khanna says her two daughters, Zoharr,3, and Amaira, 2, are too young to understand the gravity of the situation, so “when they ask me why they can’t go down to play with their friends, I tell them there’s a bad thing happening outside and they should just be inside and stay safe.”

Three-year-old twins Bella And Vienna, daughters of actor Karanvir Bohra know that there’s something wrong and that’s why they are not allowed to step out of the house. “They don’t know the meaning of lockdown but they do know that there is a virus around that’s making people sick,” he says.

