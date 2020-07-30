Deepak Dobriyal shares all the movie posters he was snubbed from, reminds fans he was a part of Omkara, Hindi Medium too

Deepak Dobriyal, who has made a lasting impression on audiences with supporting roles in popular films such as Omkara, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Hindi Medium, took to Instagram to remind fans that he was in the films even though he did not make it to the posters. He shared posters of the films and requested an inclusion of at least a working still the next time he was tagged on social media.

Sharing the poster of Omkara, Deepak wrote, “Poster me nahi tha,,par main bhi tha is film me. kisi ko nazar aaya (I am not in the poster but I was also there in this film. Did anyone notice)?” The poster shared by him features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Bipasha Basu.

Deepak also shared the poster of Gulaal and wrote, “Is film me bhi tha main,, par film ka naam bhool gaya.. isme bhi kuch kiya tha maine. kisi ko yaad hai??? kya film thi aur kya kaam tha mera (I was in this film too, but I forgot its name. I played some role in this film too. Does anyone remember the name of the film and my role)?” The poster features Kay Kay Menon, Abhimanyu Singh, Aditya Srivastava and Raj Singh Chaudhary.

The next poster shared by Deepak was of Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Sharing a poster featuring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut, he wrote, “Isme bhi tha.(film me) Agli baar tag karen to working stills zarur post keejiyega (I was in this too. The film, I mean. Next time you tag me, please post working stills).”

Deepak then shared a poster of Hindi Medium, featuring Irrfan Khan, and wrote, “Isme bhi tha par kam logon ko pata hoga (I was in this too but few people will know).” The final poster shared by him was of Shaurya. The poster featured Kay Kay Menon, Rahul Bose, Minissha Lamba and Jaaved Jaaferi.

“Isme bhi tha. Apan aise hi jiye ja rahe hain bina shikayat ke. ek darkhwast thi, Hamara kaam Working Stills se bhi chal jayega.agli baar tag karen to working still ke saath. Shukriya (I was in this too. I will live like this, without any complaints. Just one request, I am content with working stills. Next time you tag me, please use a working still. Thank you),” he wrote in his caption.

