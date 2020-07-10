e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic in new throwback pic, doesn’t seem to have aged a day. See here

Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic in new throwback pic, doesn’t seem to have aged a day. See here

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a new throwback picture on Instagram, leaving her fans impressed at how little she has aged.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone says it’s important to remember where you came from.
Deepika Padukone says it’s important to remember where you came from.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a couple of throwback pictures, continuing her lockdown ritual of sharing old photographs. The images appear to be from a picnic or trip of some sort.

“They say look ahead...” Deepika wrote in her caption, and added, “But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey...”

 

Deepika’s post has received over one lakh ‘likes’ in just 15 minutes. “Beautiful as ever,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Others noted how little the actor has changed.

Previously, Deepika had shared a picture from 2000, with actor Aamir Khan. “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask...#random #anecdote @_aamirkhan,” she captioned it.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares throwback pics of when she met Aamir Khan and he didn’t offer her food

On her dad Prakash Padukone’s birthday, the actor shared a picture of herself, as a toddler, sitting on his lap. “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa,” she wrote.

The actor has also been spending the lockdown and self-isolation months watching and recommending films. Movies that left her impressed include Tom Hanks’ The Green Mile, Ben Affleck’s The Town, Marvel’s Black Panther and The Godfather.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In