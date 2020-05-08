Deepika Padukone pens heartbreaking note on Irrfan Khan as Piku completes 5 years: ‘Rest in peace, my dear friend’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has shared a heartbreaking note on the death of her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan who died of neuroendocrine tumour last week. The actor posted the lyrics of a song from the film along with a behind-the-scenes picture with Irrfan; Piku has completed 5 years today.

The picture shows Irrfan, Deepika and director Shoojit Sircar having a laugh over a cup of tea or coffee. She shared it with the lyrics of the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye. It goes, “Lamhe guzar gaye, chehre badal gaye (the moments have passed away, the faces have been replaced).” She ended the note saying, “Rest in Peace my Dear Friend... #piku #rana #bhaskor.”

The song was originally penned and sung by Anupam Roy in the film. While Deepika had played the titular role of a Bengali architect whose life revolves around her father Amitabh Bachchan (Bhashkor), Irrfan had played the owner of a cab company, Rana Chaudhary. His was a pivotal role as he drives the father-daughter duo from Delhi to West Bengal while dealing their demands, tantrums and understanding the dynamics of their family. Piku went on to win three National Film Awards that year.

Deepika had earlier shared a black post on Instagram after learning of the news of Irrfan’s death. Shoojit was among the first ones to share the news that left the nation in shock and grief. He wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

T 3518 - The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..?



Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. the

unrealised possibilities pic.twitter.com/IoaJxeYOiQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

Earlier, Amitabh had also shared a couple of photographs with Irrfan from the sets of the film. He captioned it: “The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities...”

