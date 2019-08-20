Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh bump into British boxer Amir Khan, he calls them ‘power couple of India’. See pics

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently in London as she and husband Ranveer Singh shoot for Kabir Khan’s 83, met British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan. The boxer took to Instagram to share pictures.

Sharing them, he wrote: “Lovely meeting the power couple of India @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh enjoying London.” Amir shared two pictures -- in one, he is posing with Deepika while in the other, Ranveer has his arm around Amir. Shilpa Shetty’s huband Raj Kundra was among those who commented on the picture. He wrote: “My two brothers in one frame.”

It may be recalled that Amir is a co-owner of India’s Super Fight League (MMA), an organisation formed by Raj and actor Sanjay Dutt. He also a co-founded of Super Boxing League, first professional boxing league in India, founded by British Indian Bill Dosanjh.

Deepika will appear as Romi Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83, a film based on India’s win at the 1983 cricket World Cup, when India beat favourites West Indies. Ranveer will be seen playing former cricketer Kapil Dev, who led India to victory. On playing Romi, Deepika said that while very little is known of her, her family has known the Devs for years. “There isn’t a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better.”

